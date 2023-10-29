‘Ipap geld yona?’: X users on Londie London’s baby daddy Hlubi Nkosi’s new car

The businessman, who has two children with the singer and reality TV star, is accused of living an opulent lifestyle whilst failing to pay maintenance for his kids.This comes after a video of the controversial entrepreneur went viral on Thursday after he celebrated buying a Bentley.Hlubi and the Mawhoo (real name Thandeka Ngema) sparked dating rumours in June this year when they were spotted in the same plane.

A few months later, however, they were rumoured to have broken up after the entrepreneur posted cryptic messages on his Instagram. – giving fans the impression that he was referring to the“Ipap geld yona ” asked one social media user.in May this year, Londie accused the businessman of not being physically and emotionally present in their children’s lives.

“Emotionally, definitely not. Financially he does whatever he wants to do. No one can tell him that the kids need what. He just sends whatever he want to send. Physically, he’s not there,” the musician said.However, Londie said that she’d never take him to court because she feels like there’s no need to do so.singer said that her children when decide when they are older if they want a relationship with their dad or not. headtopics.com

