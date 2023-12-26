iONLINE Launches CentralFlex, a Connectivity Management Platform

iONLINE Connected Networks has launched the latest version of CentralFlex, its connectivity management platform for 3G, 4G, 5G, NB-IoT, and LTE-M connectivity. CentralFlex enables businesses to monitor, manage, and control their data usage effectively.





