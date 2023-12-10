Investors in BHI Trust Ponzi Scheme Left in Limbo

Investors in the estimated R2.7 billion BHI Trust Ponzi scheme are facing a bleak Christmas with no answers to whether they will ever be refunded their money, almost two months after the scheme went belly up.

The financial adviser they claim referred them to invest in the trust, Michael Haldane, and the directors of financial services provider (FSP)and Allan Gray cut ties with Global and Local — which had been using their investment platforms to manage clients’ funds — whenWarriner told the Randburg magistrate’s court that he wanted to plead guilty to a charge of fraud for managing the fund “irresponsibly





mailandguardian » / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Deep Dive into Regulated Investment VehiclesOn the back of the recent BHI Trust scandal, which has rocked the investment world and realised billions of rand lost, we look at some of the investment signs that investors should take caution of and look at some of the safeguards investors should consider when choosing a financial product or investment. Notably, the distinction between regulated and unregulated options becomes increasingly apparent. The crucial role of financial regulators is highlighted, emphasizing the advantages of investing in regulated vehicles.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Ponzi scheme heartache: A lesson in greed and wilful ignoranceSome steps you can take to verify an investment.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

China is having a hard time wooing foreign investors backDirect investment liabilities in the country’s balance of payments have been slowing in the last two years.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

UK Government Considers Selling NatWest Shares to Retail InvestorsThe UK government is weighing selling shares it holds in NatWest Group Plc to retail investors for the first time, as it looks to hasten its exit from the lender.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Foreign investors forced to sell down holdings in two SA blue chipsForeign investors are being forced to sell down their holdings in two more ‘SA Inc’ blue chips, following the announcement last week by index provider MSCI that the two equities would be deleted from its South Africa Index at the end of the month.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Entrepreneur Bevan Ducasse highlights the importance of long-term relationships with investorsBevan Ducasse, CEO at Yoyo, discusses how his relationship with Crossfin has helped him find new opportunities for innovation and growth in his entrepreneurial journey.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »