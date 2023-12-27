Investors Focused on Zara and H&M's Response to Shein's Market Dominance

Investors are now focused on how fast-fashion pioneers Zara and H&M are responding to the current market leader, Shein. A lawsuit in July for intellectual property infringement alleged Shein uses artificial intelligence and a proprietary algorithm to scrape the internet for design ideas, sometimes resulting in direct plagiarism.

With Zara-owner Inditex and H&M set to disclose their most recent sales results, investors will be focused on one major question: how are the two fast-fashion pioneers responding to the current market leader, Shein? Shein has a huge valuation and is primed for an IPO. With sales almost entirely online, the retailer generated about $23 billion in global revenue in 2022, according to research firm Coresight. Shein accounted for nearly one-fifth of the global fast-fashion market in 2022, outpacing Zara and H&M. Shein's low prices - $5 t-shirts and $10 sweaters - also draw shoppers who might have otherwise shopped at clothing discount stores





Investors in the estimated R2.7 billion BHI Trust Ponzi scheme are facing a bleak Christmas with no answers to whether they will ever be refunded their money, almost two months after the scheme went belly up.

Bevan Ducasse, CEO at Yoyo, discusses how his relationship with Crossfin has helped him find new opportunities for innovation and growth in his entrepreneurial journey.

Consumers and investors have been warned to only undertake foreign exchange trading and other forms of online day trading after seriously considering the risks involved.

South Africa's National Treasury is considering withdrawing a significant portion of contingency reserves held by the central bank to reduce government debt or fund public-sector wages. The Treasury and central bank are close to finalizing the terms of the withdrawal, with discussions focused on establishing best practices and ensuring sufficient buffers remain in place. Details are expected to be finalized by February.

The City of Cape Town recently hosted an innovation summit to discuss the transformation of the city into a thriving start-up ecosystem, aiming to become the Silicon Valley of Africa. While some argue that South Africa's lag in adopting technological advancements may hinder this goal, others see it as an opportunity for South African businesses. The summit focused on expanding possibilities, building better systems, improving productivity, and increasing long-term profits. The article highlights three fundamental skills for founders building businesses in South Africa, drawing inspiration from the success of Silicon Valley.

EasyEquities, a platform for non-regular investors, is implementing a monthly platform fee due to declining retail inflows. The parent company, Purple Group, released financial results showing a 28% decrease in retail inflows year-on-year. The problem for the platform is that deposits drive revenue.

