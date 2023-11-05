Investor loses R6 million in fraudulent Ponzi scheme

An investor who lost R6 million through Craig Warriner’s BHI Trust explained that he was assured it was a safe investment by a close friend and a registered financial advisor. The scheme was also backed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). Warriner used the BHI Trust to steal millions from investors in a fraudulent Ponzi scheme similar to what Bernie Madoff used to defraud clients. Warriner handed himself over to police and appeared in court where he represented himself.
Initial information points to Warriner using a Ponzi scheme structure for BHI Trust, essentially robbing Peter to pay Paul. The investment scheme involved over 2,000 clients who invested over R3 billion. Many investors trusted Warriner with their life savings, and many high-profile financial advisers placed large amounts into the scheme. It will be difficult for those who have lost money to get it back
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: brieflyza | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: mybroadband | Read more »
Source: Fin24 | Read more »
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »