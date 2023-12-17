Investing in Coastal Holiday Homes and Airbnb Rentals

Are you heading to the coast for the summer holidays and looking to invest in a holiday home or an Airbnb rental investment? Seeff looks at some of the top hotspots this year. With tourism back in full swing and demand for holiday rentals on Airbnb and Booking.com back to pre-pandemic levels, the Seeff Property Group says demand for the Western Cape coastal towns has grown enormously over the last two years.

Despite a slower sales market, homes in holiday towns have, for example, still sold for over R10 million up to R33 million (sold by Seeff) in Plettenberg Bay. Aside from the semigration trend to the coast boosting demand for coastal homes, there is a strong desire to own a second home for those who want to remain in other economic centres, such as Gauteng, to at least invest in this market. There has also been growing demand for Eastern Cape coastal hotspots, which often offer more accessible pricing compared to that of the Western Cap





