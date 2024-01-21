Investigation Reveals Allegations of Abuse by Nigerian Televangelist T.B. Joshua

A BBC investigation reveals that the late Nigerian televangelist, T.B. Joshua, allegedly raped, tortured, and abused his followers for 20 years. There are also allegations of child abuse at his Lagos compound. This raises questions about the forces that shape a ministry like Joshua's and what allowed him to abuse his power.





allafrica » / 🏆 1. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.