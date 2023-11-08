Investigation launched into substandard RDP houses in Mthatha

In 1999, shack dwellers in Mthatha were moved into 969 RDP homes, only to find the houses were very badly built. A rectification project started in 2017. It managed to demolish and rebuild about 100 of the homes in six years. People given rebuilt homes were disappointed to find that these too were substandard. The Hawks are now investigating. In 1999, Mayden Farm shack dwellers in Mthatha were given RDP houses.

But, says community leader Qaqamba Hlupheka, their new homes were of very poor quality – the plaster was cracking, roofs were leaking and some walls had holes through them. Only in 2017 did the Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlements award a tender to Cross Border Development Consultants to rectify all 969 houses. According to Hlupheka, this was meant to be a three-year contract. However, the company has still not completed the work. Of the 969 houses, more than 100 had to be demolishe

