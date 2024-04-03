Investigation launched into company's use of R2m grant

The department of sports, arts and culture is probing Ndlovu's company to account for how he used a R2m grant. The department of sports, arts and culture has launched an investigation into Away From Here Trading after the company allegedly failed to deliver on a R2 million contract to monitor royalties of musicians based on radio airplay. The company received the money more than three years ago but has failed to adequately report how it spent the funds.

The company, owned by former SABC sports presenter Owen Ndlovu, received the money through the department’s entrepreneurial initiative known as the Mzansi Golden Economy in 2021. The brief was for the company to monitor if South African artists were being paid their royalties. Sources this week claimed, however, that Ndlovu had failed to submit a report to the department breaking down how the money was spent

