Investigation into Grants Awarded by Gauteng Department of Social Development

Grants of more than R63-million over two years to this institution in Johannesburg are currently under investigation by the Gauteng Department of Social Development. Two organisations, awarded almost R114-million in grants by the Gauteng Department of Social Development over the past two years, are under investigation as part of a probe into the department’s funding of non-profit organisations.

Responding to follow-up questions about the investigation, the department said that four officials had already been placed on “precautionary suspension” and that “more individuals” had been identified as possibly involved. The probe is into “more than those two” organisations, but the department was unable to divulge further details about its investigation, which started in October and is scheduled to be concluded in March





