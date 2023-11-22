Investec Launches No-Fees Trading Platform

Private bank and wealth manager Investec has launched Clarity, a no-fees trading platform. It will generate revenue from an increased spread on trades. Currently, only available to existing clients, it will be available to South African clients in 2024.





