Interview with the CEO of Luno: The Future of Cryptocurrency and Remote Work

I did an undergraduate degree in law and psychology and then had the chance to start a computer company in 1999, and I’ve never looked back. Over the course of my career, I’ve done pretty much every IT job or task you can imagine, and these days I spend most of my time leading a team of people who are much smarter than me, delivering IT services and support to Luno. Luno is a crypto investment app that allows you to buy, store and explore crypto securely.

We’re committed to putting the power of cryptocurrency in everyone’s hands sensibly and responsibly. Since 2013, we’ve helped millions of people around the world invest safely in crypto. I expect the focus on cybersecurity to continue to dominate C-suite conversations into 2024 and beyond. Coupled with that, remote work will probably face more challenges as some companies double down on bringing staff back to the office, while others accept it is here to stay. Flexible remote working will become a major selling point to attract talent





