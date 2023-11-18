Interview with Nkareng Siwale: Becoming a Better Investor

Welcome to this week’s edition of the Be a Better Investor podcast. My guest today is Nkareng Siwale , the founder and MD of RainDance Asset Management. She shares her investment journey and discusses the best and worst investments she has made. Nkareng also talks about her career in managing other people’s money. Tune in to get some tips and tricks to become a better investor.





MONEYWEB: ‘Steinhoff really shook me’Nkareng Siwale, founder of RainDance Asset Management, on her journey to becoming an investment professional and the lessons learned along the way.

