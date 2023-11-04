Internationally Acclaimed Artists Billie Zangewa and William Kentridge Featured in Strauss & Co's Evening Sale

Two internationally acclaimed artists, Billie Zangewa and William Kentridge, respectively born in Malawi and Johannesburg, form part of an influential grouping of contemporary African artists in Strauss & Co’s premier live-virtual Evening Sale on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The catalogue for this marquee auction includes important bronzes and early drawings by William Kentridge, paintings by Deborah Bell, Marlene Dumas and Georgina Gratrix, as well as photographs by Athi-Patra Ruga and Mikhael Subotzky. “Johannesburg artist Billie Zangewa has garnered international attention and representation with her compelling narrative tapestries made by layering fragments of raw silk,” Wilhelm van Rensburg, Senior Specialist and Chief Curator, Strauss & Co. “We are delighted to be presenting an early work by the artist from 2008. Business as Usual is dominated by a sumptuous ground of seductive pink silk and showcases why the artist has been invited to collaborate with luxury brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton. This striking work forms part of a top-quality consignment of works by William Kentridge, an artist with a global profile.” The contemporary consignment features nine works representative of all William Kentridge’s major media and themes. The five bronzes include an edition of the artist’s iconic electrified cat (estimate R2 – 3 million / $106 580 – 133 225) inspired by a Cecil Skotnes graphic in his childhood bedroo

