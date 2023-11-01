Intermediate Business Analyst (EE)

Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction. Participate in testing and validating the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service. Contribute to creating a positive work climate and culture that energises employees, gives meaning to work, minimises work disruption and maximises employee productivity.

Strong communication both in a relatively technical context as well as with non-technical users and other communities.Strong documentation skills (Business writing skills, Use case documentation, modelling skills (i.e., MS Visio etc)).

The Business Analyst will work with stakeholders from all business units (both internal and external of company) and related third parties to gather, record and test user requirements for new and existing technology initiatives and changes to processes and systems.Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification from industry recognised training institutionResponsibilities:Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.

Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

