Inter Miami Reportedly Agrees Deal to Sign Former FC Barcelona Player

Inter Miami have reportedly agreed a deal to sign another former FC Barcelona player ahead of next season. The 36-year-old has been plying his trade in the Brazilian top-flight since 2022 but he is now set move up to North America. Inter Miami have already made space for the potential arrival of Suarez after confirming last month that striker Josef Martinez will leave the club on a free transfer when the campaign concludes.

Suarez is currently Gremio's leading scorer this campaign with 10 goals in 31 appearances, while he has also contributed with 10 assists. The report from ESPN adds that Inter Miami have offered the striker a one-year deal with an option to extend. Grêmio Renato Gaucho did admit last month that Suarez will be leaving the club at the end of the season. "He was somebody who came through here and not only made his mark at Grêmio, but I believe that all of Brazil recognizes it," Gaucho, as per ESPN. For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per mont

South Africa Headlines Read more: KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.