Mongabay has begun publishing a new edition of the book, "A Perfect Storm in the Amazon," in short installments and in three languages: Spanish, English and Portuguese.

Click the “A Perfect Storm in the Amazon” link atop this page to see chapters 1-13 as they are published during 2023. The cost of production in 2020, including fuel, fertilizers, pesticides, labor and on-farm operations was approximately $US 700 per hectare in Mato Grosso. Yields range between two to four tonnes per hectare, while the international price of soybean has fluctuated between $US 200 and $US 600 per tonne since 2000. Farmers in the hinterlands of South America are paid a discounted price that reflects the cost of transport to the export terminal, where it is loaded onto ocean-going grain ships ().

Farmers increasingly are choosing to cultivate a feed grain as a rotational crop because it can improve their bottom line and diversify their market opportunities. Maize is the most common rotational crop in Brazil, while drought-tolerant sorghum is preferred in Bolivia. The rotation of soy with feed grains has brought substantial benefits to the farm economy because it has increased the supply and affordability of feed rations for poultry and swine. headtopics.com

Farmers in each of these municipalities harvested between one and two million tonnes of soy in 2019. Expansion has been most pronounced in the municipalities associated with BR-158, where soy plantings expanded by 500,000 hectares between 2016 and 2019. A similar phenomenon is underway in Tocantins, northeast Pará and Maranhão to take advantage of the lower transportation costs provided by the Ferrocarril Norte-Sul.

