Intel Corp. surged in late trading after predicting a return to sales growth in the fourth quarter, fueled by an improving personal computer market and a more competitive product line.

The upbeat outlook shows growing momentum for Intel’s turnaround efforts under chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger. Intel shares, already up 23% this year, jumped as much as 8.9% in extended trading following the announcement late Thursday.That’s helped Intel keep pace with a broader rally in chip-industry stocks this year, driven by optimism that a surge in artificial-intelligence use will increase demand.

Intel predicted that its adjusted gross margin — the portion of sales remaining after deducting the cost of production — will be 46.5% in the fourth quarter.That measure is an indicator of how productive Intel’s multibillion-dollar factory network is. At the height of Intel’s powers, the gross margin was well over 60%. headtopics.com

That market is on course for annual shipments of about 270 million units and will ultimately grow to about 300 million units, Gelsinger said. Gelsinger also praised the work of staff in Israel, where Intel has a major design center and factory.

He said Intel is unique in having factories across a broad set of locations, allowing it to mitigate the risk of disruptions. Gelsinger said that while data center operators have been spending more of their budgets on Nvidia chips, he expects them to shift back to other kinds of processors. headtopics.com

Intel’s CEO has launched an expensive effort to build factories around the world, aiming to lure clients — including rivals — to the program.

