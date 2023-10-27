Intel beats expectations; manufacturing momentum builds

revenue and margins above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, optimistic about a healthy rebound in PC sales, improvement in its data centre business and a growing line-up of customers seeking its manufacturing services.

The company also has secured three customers for its chip contract manufacturing business, with CEO Pat Gelsinger saying he expects to close a deal for a fourth customer before year-end. The company forecast adjusted current-quarter revenue of about $14.6-billion to $15.6-billion, compared with an estimate of $14.35-billion according to LSEG data. The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of about $0.44, above analysts’ estimate of $0.32.

“We now have three committed customers on 18A, and we expect that we will successfully conclude at least one more this quarter,” Gelsinger said. He declined to say how many chips Intel will manufacture for those companies, but said the first has pre-paid and is “a very significant customer”. headtopics.com

“These wins are coups against TSMC,” said Glenn O’Donnell, research director at Forrester, referring to the world’s largest chip maker.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TechCentral »

Chip maker Intel beats earnings expectations as it pursues rivalsUS chip giant Intel on Thursday said it made more money that expected in the recently ended quarter as it continued to invest in a 'geographically balanced' supply chain. Intel touted investments being made in chip production facilities with an aim of creating a 'geographically balanced, secure, resilient supply chain. Read more ⮕

Visa beats profit estimates, plans $25bn stock buybackNet income totaled $4.7 billion, or $2.27 a share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, the San Francisco-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Read more ⮕

Chip maker Intel beats earnings expectations as it pursues rivalsUS chip giant Intel on Thursday said it made more money that expected in the recently ended quarter as it continued to invest in a 'geographically balanced' supply chain. Intel touted investments being made in chip production facilities with an aim of creating a 'geographically balanced, secure, resilient supply chain. Read more ⮕

South African consumers are struggling – but still find money to splurgeA report from Momentum and Unisa has highlighted the mixed sentiment in South Africa. Read more ⮕

Alphabet, Meta deliver solid financial performancesThe companies surpassed quarterly revenue expectations this week and posted positive metrics for their ad businesses. Read more ⮕