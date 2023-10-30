Instagram working on API for Threads

Instagram head Adam Mosseri says the company is working on an API for Threads to let developers create different apps and experiences around the Twitter rival.the company is working on a TweetDeck-like platform for Threads but added that it is apprehensive about letting publishers overwhelm the platform with content, effectively overshadowing creator content.

“We’re working on it. My concern is that it’ll mean a lot more publisher content and not much more creator content, but it still seems like something we need to get done,” he said While Mosseri previously said the platform isn’t “anti-news”, he has taken the stance that “it won’t actively amplify news”.

Launching a TweetDeck-like experience could put this at risk unless Threads can limit publisher posts.Once completed, developers can leverage the API to create third-party tools to automate this process, streamlining the sharing of publisher content on social media. headtopics.com

While Mosseri is concerned about news organisations posting overwhelming amounts of content, the launch of an API could give Threads a competitive advantage over its rivals, in particular, Twitter (now X).

Social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit have made it increasingly difficult for third-party developers to create clients, meaning Threads’ API could enable a healthier app ecosystem.which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: mybroadband »

Instagram Reel: Springboks’ Siya Kolisi remarks regarding the championship [Video]Instagram Reel of the day features the most fun, educational, adventurous and sometimes mind blowing videos you’ll see on Instagram! Read more ⮕

Instagram Reel: This is the SA’s mood right now after the Championship [Video]Instagram Reel of the day features the most fun, educational, adventurous and sometimes mind blowing videos you’ll see on Instagram! Read more ⮕

Netizens Concerned As Drake Follows Tyla on Instagram: “He Is Chowing All South African Huns”Tyla was followed on Instagram by Canadian rapper and singer Drake, but that left a sour taste in netizens' mouths as some were concerned about Drake's move. Read more ⮕

Instagram Reel: South Africans turn up to witness Rugby World Cup final in France [Video]Instagram Reel of the day features the most fun, educational, adventurous and sometimes mind blowing videos you’ll see on Instagram! Read more ⮕

Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert Enjoys Rugby World Cup Final With Family, Posts Video on InstagramMiss South Africa is backing the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup final. Natasha Joubert posted a video as she and her family danced wearing their jerseys. Read more ⮕

Instagram Reel: Emotional toddler spotted post SA Rugby Championship in France [Video]Instagram Reel of the day features the most fun, educational, adventurous and sometimes mind blowing videos you’ll see on Instagram! Read more ⮕