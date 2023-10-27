Insider: Chaine Or Buthelezi? Pirates Line-Up News

Melusi Buthelezi of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 24 October 2023An insider has hinted on what could be expected in the line-up for Orlando Pirates for tonight’s match against Polokwane City.

Following their disappointing 0-0 draw against AmaZulu on Tuesday, the Buccaneers will be back in action and at home against Rise and Shine tonight.According to an insider, there are still doubts on the readiness of number one goalkeeper Sipho Chaine due to the injury he picked up in the Carling Knockout match against Cape Town Spurs last Friday.

As a result, Melusi Buthelezi who replaced him as Bucs progressed to the quarter-finals of the inaugural competition, was in goals against Usuthu for his first official start for the club. Are you enjoying our new online stadium? SNL24.com is Soccer Laduma’s new home. You’ll not only get the best soccer news, but you will also be able to comment on articles, view other comments, save articles to read later and much more! SIGN UP for free and explore our new home! headtopics.com

Indications are that the former TS Galaxy shot-stopper is likely to start again tonight as Chaine hasn’t fully recovered yet. “Buthelezi has done well so far and he is likely to start again. There is no need to rush Chaine when there is another equally good goalkeeper like Buthelezi. Yes, Chaine has done well since joining Pirates but he can take his time to heal properly without any pressure,” said the source.

