Innovative Lady Found Gemisquare Bakeries and Provides Jobs

The innovative lady founded Gemisquare Bakeries in 2020 and currently provides jobs to five people. Hlengiwe, the passionate baker, explains that while her upbringing was tough in poverty, she used her experiences as inspiration to be better: “Growing up in the township and seeing how our people are jobless and suffering are my driving force. Before starting my business, I was working in middle management positions, the quality department, and research and development.

I believe all this helped me to be better able to run my business. I am also a two-time graduate from Durban University of Technology, where I studied operations management. I believe this also assisted me with the theoretical knowledge of how to better operate my business. I started baking bread in 2020. This idea came about because many people couldn't afford basic needs due to being laid off from work because of the pandemic. I am also a self-taught baker. Bread is my main product, however, I also sell amagwinya and potato chips. I share my skills by offering baking classes. So far, I have taught over 100 people. Some of them have gone on to open bakeries. Since I have recently branded my packaging, there has been a growing demand for my bread in other provinces and other African continents. So, my next plan is to expand to other provinces outside of KZN and ultimately other continents.

