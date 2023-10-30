Inkosi and wife shot dead in ambush but toddler survives

AmaNtungwa traditional council Inkosi Siphamandla Khumalo (41) and his wife who were ambushed on the R34 while driving to a traditional event in Nquthu on Saturday.According to Khumalo’s younger brother Bongani, this was not the first attempt on Inkosi Khumalo’s life,

“We are still shocked as the family and at this stage we can’t guess what the motive for the killing was. Last year he was shot several times while walking to his home in Utrecht but he escaped with injuries. We urge the police to play their role and bring the killers to book,” said Bongani.The murder of Inkosi Khumalo and his wife comes almost a year after he survived an assassination attempt on his life when unknown gunmen opened fire on him, near his home, in November last year.

“I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the Khumalo family and the AmaNtungwa Tribal Authority on this tragic loss of their beloved Inkosi and his wife,” said Dube-Ncube. The IFP in the KZN Legislature said the party believed that government had allocated R11,5 million for the proposed establishment of a community safety intervention unit, for the protection of traditional leaders in KZN. headtopics.com

IFP KZN leader Blessed Gwala said they have been calling for the protection of amakhosi for some time now. There are multiple cases involving the murder of Amakhosi that have been waiting for years to be resolved. It is high time for the KZN provincial government to admit that it has failed to protect Amakhosi.

“In the past, each and every clan had its own systems in place for the protection of amakhosi, but government decided to discard these systems, and now it is failing to protect amakhosi. The IFP is of the firm view that the murder of amakhosi and other citizens is proof that government has failed to eradicate crime and illegal guns. We urge government to come up with new strategies to deter people from committing crimes,” said Gwala. headtopics.com