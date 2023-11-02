Ingonyama Trust Board bankrolled Zwelithini’s lavish lifestyle

This is despite the monarch being funded at the time to the tune of more than R60 million by the KwaZulu-Natal government, which also provided him with official vehicles and security.The first record of the ITB buying the king’s vehicles is in April 2010, when it bought him a R1.03 million Lexus LX570.

The ITB has been under fire from the auditor general and parliament over Ngwenya’s stance, which had effectively blocked oversight on the funds it raised and spent. In his responding affidavit, Mngwengwe denied any impropriety by the new board and instead listed violations of its spending criteria by Ngwenya and the previous board.of a dubious R41 million investment he made using trust money through an investment company he set up in 2019.

Mngwengwe said the current board was “confronted with a number of challenges which were inherited from its predecessors” and which were a result of “maladministration” by the old board. After investigating, the board discovered that Ngwenya had signed an undertaking, on its behalf, to “raise and collect funds” to cover any bill for the king’s legal fees presented to the trust by the company.

Mngwengwe said they had been forced to reach a settlement agreement with Strauss Daly for the legal fees and had paid R1 million as a lump sum, and had committed to 26 monthly payments of R205 246.10 to cover the outstanding amount.

The new board had become aware of the “concerning” manner in which Ngwenya’s board had operated, particularly with regard to payments and disbursements.

