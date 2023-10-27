Infrastructure budget cuts would be ‘devastating’ for the country

Government has been advised to look elsewhere to make cuts and rather increase investment in infrastructure to get the economy moving. Picture: iStock

Construction industry bodies have also expressed concern about possible budget cuts to government infrastructure expenditure, particularly as this expenditure is a catalyst for economic growth and job creation.Elsie Snyman, CEO of Industry Insight, said the more positive trend shown in civil project awards of late should continue to support higher levels of investment during 2023/24.

She said that following an increase of 13% year-on-year in the first quarter and 42% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023, average growth in tender activity slowed to 8% in July and August 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. headtopics.com

Mnisi said the effect of any cuts in infrastructure expenditure by the government will be “devastating”. Mnisi added that MBSA is confused as to why government is even thinking about cuts to infrastructure development expenditure when it is held up to be a catalyst or an enabler of economic development and recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If there is no capacity, we will continue to have the problems that we have been having, and it will even get worse. We are worried about that,” he said.Mnisi said the budget cuts are not just starting now – “government coffers have been dwindling year-on-year” and implementation of infrastructure development projects has been slow. headtopics.com

Mnisi added that there is also no sense of clarity within government about what exactly any infrastructure development budget cuts mean to the infrastructure development plan and the projects that everyone knows are in the pipeline.Mfebe said this is because investing in infrastructure will ignite the economy and is the best way for the government to get much-needed funds because of the multiplier effect of the construction industry in terms of direct, indirect and induced jobs.

