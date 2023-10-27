Infrastructure budget cuts would be ‘devastating’ for the country

The possibility of budget cuts to infrastructure development poses a real threat to the currently improved outlook for the civil industry as tenders for infrastructure projects may be reined in, warns construction market intelligence firm Industry Insight.

However, Snyman said the recent announcement by National Treasury to withhold advertisement of further infrastructure projects and a potential cut in infrastructure to be announced in November could significantly reduce the pipeline.

She said that following an increase of 13% year-on-year in the first quarter and 42% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023, average growth in tender activity slowed to 8% in July and August 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. headtopics.com

Mnisi said the effect of any cuts in infrastructure expenditure by the government will be “devastating”. Mnisi added that MBSA is confused as to why government is even thinking about cuts to infrastructure development expenditure when it is held up to be a catalyst or an enabler of economic development and recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mnisi said the budget cuts are not just starting now – “government coffers have been dwindling year-on-year” and implementation of infrastructure development projects has been slow. Read: RH Managers to raise R2bn for SA infrastructure Should you include infrastructure in your investment portfolio? He said this has been proven as a formula by the Bretton Woods Institutions – the International Monetary Fund and World Bank – and the rating agencies, which have told South Africa that to get out of its financial problems, it must invest in infrastructure, including in areas such as energy, water and sanitation. headtopics.com

