Inflation in South Africa Rises to 5.9% in October

Inflation in South Africa rose to 5.9% in October 2023, higher than market expectations. Consumer inflation increased for a third consecutive month, with prices rising by 0.9% between September and October. The increase was driven by higher food prices and increased transport costs. Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages also accelerated.





