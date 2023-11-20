Inequalities in South African schools persist, says report

The South African government is still struggling to undo the inequalities in schooling left by the apartheid regime nearly three decades after the arrival of democracy, non-profit organisation Equal Education (EE) said in their latest report. The experience of teachers working in and learners schooled at schools with inadequate or poor infrastructure directly influenced performance.

EE reported insufficient classroom space and overcrowding, despite the law, as a 'consistent and important environmental factor and one that negatively affects both learners' and teachers' motivation'





