Indian Dad Arranges Lavish Celebration To Welcome Daughter Back Home After Her Divorce

The unique separation procession has become a social media sensation, shedding light on the complexities faced by women in traditional societies

Sakshi Gupta, daughter of Prem Gupta, entered into matrimony with an engineer in April 2022, only to discover her husband's existing marriageA father in the Indian state of Jharkhand has broken the mould by celebrating his daughter's return after a tumultuous marriage.The extravagant event termed a 'separation baraat' (procession), is making waves on social media for its progressive stance in a society that often clings to traditional values.

"When your daughter’s marriage is done with great pomp and show, and if the spouse and family turns out to be wrong or do wrong, bring your daughter back to your home with respect and honour, because daughters are very precious," he wrote.Prem, unswayed by societal expectations, conveyed a profound understanding that not all relationships are destined to thrive, stating, headtopics.com

"I am not upset with what happened with my daughter, because you can not make a relationship that was never formed work.", he had given the in-laws a significant dowry of 17 lakh rupees, which they now plan to return as part of the alimony.that they have not yet decided what their new life will look like, but they will fully support their daughter in whatever decision she makes.

Both the husband and daughter have mutually agreed to the divorce, and the Ranchi family will soon make an official announcement regarding this matter.The young woman may be celebrating the fact that she left a toxic marriage and she's finally able to find peace.

