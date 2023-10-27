India's SBI Life reports flat Q2 profit as higher expenses weigh

A man walks past a podium set up at the venue of a news conference to announce the launch of Initial Public Offering by SBI Life Insurance Co in Mumbai, India, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File PhotoSBI Life, one of India's largest life insurers, reported profit after tax of 3.8 billion rupees ($45.66 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 3.77 billion rupees a year earlier.
Net premium income rose 21.7% to 200.5 billion rupees from 164.77 billion rupees, while expenses surged 22.1%, mainly due to higher commissions and rewards during the quarter.The value of new business, which measures expected profit from new premiums and is a key gauge for growth, rose 12% during the first half of the year from the same period a year earlier.
Embedded value, a measure of future cash flows for life insurers and a key financial gauge, stood at 512.6 billion rupees at the end of the first half of the year, rising 21% from a year earlier. Total annualised premium equivalent, a closely watched metric of insurance sales, rose 21% in the first half of the fiscal year 2024, the company said.BP's electric vehicle charger unit is ordering $100 million worth of Tesla ultra-fast chargers for rollout in the United States, the first deployment of Tesla's chargers on an independent network, the companies said on Thursday. headtopics.com