India's Luminous energy brand now in South Africa

The company aims to launch products tailored to South African consumers, starting with a lithium battery pack called Litcore, which is manufactured in India. Litcore is compact and provides fast charging and higher power density than many consumer-grade batteries.the energy storage market in South Africa is highly fragmented and disorganised…

Luminous Power Technologies CEO Preeti Bajaj said conditions in India and South Africa are similar, which makes expansion into the South African market an obvious move. “Our ambient temperature is similar to the desert conditions of South Africa, so we take that into consideration and invest in quality materials when testing.

“There is a growing power demand in the country and the energy storage market in South Africa is highly fragmented and disorganised… We aim to establish more than 200 touch points across the country by the end of next year.” headtopics.com

The company is also planning to offer complete residential rooftop solar solutions (3KVA and 5KVA) as well as training and certification of local electricians as solar experts. –

