India’s leading Energy Solutions Brand Luminous Power Technologies forays into South Africa

Launches its wide range of cutting-edge energy solutions including inverters, batteries, solar solutions, and Lithium battery pack (LITCORE)
Partners with South Africa’s Hudaco Energy to distribute the Company’s leading range of energy solutions in the countryTarget to establish more than 200 touch points across the country by the end of next year
(L-R)Ms.Preeti Bajaj, CEO & MD, Luminous Power Technologies with Mr. James Sherley, MD, Hudaco Energy at the launch of Luminous widest range of cutting-edge energy solutions in South Africa including first ever Lithium battery pack – LITCORE
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 26 October 2023 /African Media Agency (AMA)/-In a move to transform the global energy landscape, the leading energy solutions company Luminous Power Technologies, (a 100% subsidiary of Schneider Electric) has forayed into the South African market forging a partnership with the leading country distributor Hudaco Energy, a group company of Hudaco Industries Ltd.
Luminous is launching market-relevant products tailored to the unique demands of South African consumers. The company has launched the first ever Lithium battery pack – LITCORE for the market, manufactured in India. It is compact, provides 3X fast charging and higher power density for consistency. It has also launched its superlative range of inverters and batteries like the ICON, Eco Volt Neo Series (900Va to 2KVa), Optimus and Inverlast Tubular batteries (150Ah, 200Ah, 220 Ah).
Speaking on the brand’s launch in South Africa and partnership with Hudaco Group, Preeti Bajaj, CEO & MD, Luminous Power Technologies, said, “We are excited to embark on this journey with Hudaco Group and extend our commitment to delivering reliable and innovative energy solutions to the people of South Africa. There is a growing power demand in the country, and we are confident that with Hudaco, Luminous’ top-of-the-line, advanced energy solutions will be very well received in the country.