Independent report spits fire at UCT’s recent leadership, blasting Mamokgethi Phakeng

Phakeng “repeatedly conducted herself unprofessionally by engaging in activity that is prohibited in the UCT workplace, including using threats, intimidation, ethnic slurs, personal insults and also posting racially offensive material on social media”, the report concludes.

After Phakeng reached an agreement to vacate her term early, the terms of reference of the panel were amended to “no longer a specific focus on the VC’s conduct”. It is a sign of how deeply and widely Phakeng’s leadership affected recent years at UCT, however, that her malign impact on the institution remains a major preoccupation of the report.

The report states that Phakeng “appeared to encourage racial division”, at one stage congratulating former UCT Ombud Zetu Makamandela-Mguqulwa for “taking on a white man” after a minor disagreement between the Ombud and former DVC Danie Visser. The Ombud “differed” with Phakeng’s interpretation, explaining the interaction with Visser as essentially benign.

“Mtyingizana stated that Phakeng’s behaviour towards her began to affect her health. She left UCT in 2018, less than a year after her appointment,” the report states.Phakeng was appointed to the UCT top spot despite misgivings – and one of the unofficial conditions imposed upon her was that she would work with a coach to improve her leadership style.

Phakeng continued to direct members of the administration who identified as black that they could not do so if they were not African, telling one: “ou’re not Black … you don’t have hair like me, you don’t smell like me, you don’t look like me and you don’t taste like me.”

