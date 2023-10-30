‘Incredibly brave’: Adele dedicates song to Matthew Perry

In honour of Matthew Perry’s death British singer Adele has paused her Las Vegas show dedicating a song to the ‘Friends’ actor. Image via Instagram (@adele and @mattyperry4)In honour of Matthew Perry’s death British singer Adele has paused her Las Vegas show dedicating a song to the ‘Friends’ actor. Image via Instagram (@adele and @mattyperry4)to Matthew. The singer also told the audience that she’ll remember Perry’s character Chandler for the rest of her life.

“One of my favourite memories of when I was younger, one of my friends Andrew when I was 12 did the best Chandler impression, and he would do it all the time to make us laugh. And if anyone was having a bad day or feeling low, he would pretend to be Chandler. And I will remember that character for the rest of my life”, the British singer said.

Adele further expressed how despite not personally knowing Perry she can’t help but feel sad about his death. “It is always so shocking, especially someone that made you laugh and who brought so much joy to your life that you don’t know…This is what I find so strange, I never met him in my life. There is something, you feel so sad about it especially because you don’t necessarily know what was going on”, she told audiences.During her tribute Adele also touched on Perry’s battles with substance abuse. headtopics.com

“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave”, Adele noted. She continued: “I just want to say how much I love what he did for us, especially what he did for me… and hopefully now he can rest in peace”.“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave. I just wanna say how much I love what he did for all of us”

