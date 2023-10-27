Incredible: Rachel Kolisi praised for relationship with Siya’s siblings

South African WAG Rachel Kolisi is definitely a favourite among the wives and partners of the country’s rugby players. In the past, there have one or two controversies surrounding their relationship but nothing big enough to sway public opinion of her. She is once again raking in praises online for the way she wholeheartedly welcomed Siya’s siblings into their home as her own.

She also has an amazing relationship with Siya’s siblings Liyema and Liphelo and this can be seen in dozens of posts on her social media accounts. When she and the kids had to pack up and move to France to be with Siya who is currently leading the Springboks in the World Cup, she said a sad goodbye to Liyema and Liphelo who are currently studying in SA and couldn’t tag along.‘Watter kant?’: Springboks tease Mbonambi during training

This week, however, the pair joined the family in France just in time to watch their brother and father figure Siya play in the RWC final against the all blacks. A heartwarming clip of their reunion has since gone viral. It has also left many swooning over the relationship Rachel has with the pair.If you can, find your own Rachel. Someone who loves you enough with your emotional baggage and lost siblings. Someone who has it in them to help you find them, clothe them, feed them and make them theirs too. IF it's that's important to you," one person commented.

