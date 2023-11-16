Increase in Homeowners Forced to Sell Properties Due to Mortgage Repayments

The number of homeowners being forced to sell properties they had only bought two years prior has jumped from 2% of total sales in May last year to 3.7% a year later, according to research from Lightstone. This is an increase of more than 80%. The information provider says “this suggests that many buyers took advantage of the low interest rates as the market provided relief during Covid, only to find they could not afford mortgage repayments as interest rates normalised”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Read: You don’t qualify for bank assistance? Good, you’ve dodged a bullet The prime interest rate hit a multi-decade low of 7% in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic and remained below 8% until May 2022. Successive sizeable rate hikes since then pushed prime to 11.75% in May this year. An analysis by Moneyweb in May showed that repayments on a R1 million property (fully bonded) would’ve increased from R7 753 to R10 837 a month – this equates to a 40% jum

