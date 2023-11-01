In pictures: DJ Zinhle’s beach pictures with another man go viral

One fan spoke of how unbelievable the pictures looked, saying that one would say it was a photoshoot.DJ Zinhle had been enjoying beach time with fellow DJ Benny Billionaire, and fans questioned their stances.

Popular X (Twitter) user Chris Excel started the talk by saying DJ Zinhle was coming for Murdah’s nervous system.“Dj zinhle is no longer coming for Bongz’s heart she is coming the entire nervous system 😭😭” he said.“Tipsy🍸& Trouble🤪 Take Thailand🇹🇭. Guess who is who?🤣🤣🤣” he said.

“Bongz ulingisa umuntu odlisiwe, usbukisa kabi singamajita… Lomfana why ethithibele kanjena??? Maybe the cook!e is like that city golf the gent posted earlier, who knows!”

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: ‘Married woman’: Zinhle’s racy bikini pose angers X users'What does Murdah Bongz have to say about this,' one X user asked after seeing DJ Zinhle's raunchy poolside pose.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Residents of Town Two in Khayelitsha begin rebuilding homes after deadly fireMore than 500 people were left displaced and two people died in the blaze.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Murdah Bongz Shares Adorable Video of Asante on Social Media, Fans Can’t Get Enough: “Sainty Baby”Murdah Bongz recently warmed his followers' hearts when he shared a heartwarming video of his daughter Asante. Fans said Asante has her dad's sense of humour.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Angry Elephant Has Stranded Safari People Stressing: TikTok Video Showing Panic Goes ViralA safari vehicle broke down mid-game drive, leaving panicked passengers faced by an angry elephant. The video has gone viral, and people are stressed.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Khayelitsha fire leaves over 500 displaced and two people deadTwo people have died and more than 500 people have lost their homes following a devastating fire in Town Two in Khayelitsha on Sunday evening. Humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, responded to provide meals and water for the affected community.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: Conflict uproots record 6.9 million people in Congo -IOMConflict and escalating violence have uprooted a record 6.9 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, mostly in the east of the country, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Monday.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »