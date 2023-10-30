IN PICS: This is how the Springboks celebrated their victory with their wives

Springboks celebrating their victory. Picture: Instagram@BokrugbyThe Springbok fever was high, and everyone was excited. The Springboks played against New Zealand’s rugby team, the All Blacks, whom they beat 12 to 11 to retain the Webb Ellis Cup.was in France to watch the match and he joined the Springboks in their celebration, lifting the cup amidst cheers and jubilation from the fans in the stadium.

Frances Reinach, the spouse of Cobus Reinach, posted a photo in which she was pictured holding the gleaming golden World Cup, while her husband Cobus held their little child, as they celebrated the moment together.Rachel Kolisi, the wife of Siya Kolisi, posted a family picture featuring herself, her husband, and their four children, all holding the prestigious golden World Cup.

IN PICS, VIDEO: SA reacts to thrilling RWC final as Springboks retain titleThe Springboks prevailed to win a third successive knockout match in the World Cup tournament with a 12-11 victory over the All Blacks, adding to their titles in 1995, 2007, and 2019. Read more ⮕

Watch the Springboks and light the BRAAI with these BEST prices!It's a basket comparison between Makro, Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay and Woolworths. Braai with these best prices this weekend. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: Presidency Shares Video of Ramaphosa Jetting to France for Springboks and All Blacks FinalPresident Cyril Ramaphosa jetted to Paris, France to watch the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand. He posted a video before his departure. Read more ⮕

Ramaphosa in Paris to back SpringboksSouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa shows up in France, backing the Springboks in their 2023 Rugby World Cup final quest. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final: Springboks fans slam Prince KaybeeSpringboks fans are unhappy with DJ and producer Prince Kaybee ahead of the Rugby World Cup final in France. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Numbers Behind BoksThe Springboks and All Blacks will fight for a record fourth Rugby World Cup title at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday evening. Read more ⮕