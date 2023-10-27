In Numbers: Foster’s New Multi-Million Rand Deal

Lyle Foster already holds the title of being South Africa’s most expensive player and now he could well be the country's highest paid player having penned a new deal with Burnley.The news of Foster’s new deal, which was essentially a one-year extension on his existing contract, spread rapidly on Thursday.

Vincent Kompany’s side showed their faith in the 23-year-old with a new deal following his bright start to life in the Premier League. The new deal, in as much as it would be a confidence booster for the Bafana Bafana man, comes with handsome financial benefits.

As per reports in England, Foster's initial deal, which he signed in January, saw him pocket approximately £20 000 (±R461 000) a week.

This would more than likely have increased with his new deal, essentially making Foster the highest paid South African player. Foster has scored three goals with two assists in his first seven games in the Premier League this season so far.

