In Millions: What Each Sundowns Player Could Earn

has also previously reported that the bonus policy has remained more or less the same at the Tshwane giants The advent of the AFL has raised the level significantly, on what the club and in particular players at Sundowns could earn, as the Tshwane giants are already guaranteed R31,7 million for reaching the semi-finals of the African Super League.

The Brazilians will also benefit significantly after CAF announced a 46% percent increase in prize money for the CAF Champions League. As things stand, the Tshwane giants are now guaranteed $700, 000 (+-R13 million) for reaching the group stages of the CAF Champions League and as one of the favourites to reach the quarter-finals, their prize money could increase to $900, 000 (+- R16, 8 million) if they get to the last eight.

