Illegal Mining Poses Threat to Tourism and Agriculture in Mpumalanga

The rise of illegal mining in Mpumalanga is becoming highly dangerous to both the tourism and agriculture sectors. Two years ago, when illegal miners, called zama zamas, were successfully driven out from the communities of Barberton, Sabie and Graskop in a gripping tale of lawlessness and resilience, they established a stronghold in the historic town of Pilgrims' Rest and the Blyde River Canyon catchment with little to no control.

The Mpumalanga Panorama route is an iconic international tourist attraction, and the Blyde River Canyon is one of the main attractions under its wing. Tourists’ lives are in danger after parks and picnic areas closed down when zama zamas invaded the area. The chemicals they use to harvest and divert gold include mercury, cyanide, and e-coli, which have posed major risks to surrounding communities. A chief in Matibidi told Briefly News in the last three months, cattle in the area adjacent to Pilgrims' Rest have been dying from drinking water in streams and rivers supplied by the Blyde River





