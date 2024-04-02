Illegal Miners Uncovered in Rwanda

The Rwanda National Police (RNP) uncovered underground tunnels in two residential houses in Gasenga village, Kivugiza cell of Masoro sector in Rulindo District, which were being used by illegal miners to steal cassiterite from a nearby concession. Nine people were arrested during the operations conducted on Saturday, March 30. Police are also still searching for owners of the two houses who are suspected to be the ringleaders who fled during the operation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jean Bosco Mwiseneza, the Northern Region Police spokesperson, said that the tunnels, stretching for about 200 metres, were connecting the two houses to a nearby Mahaza stream where they were mining and stealing cassiterite minerals. At about 5p.m, SP Mwiseneza said, Police officers went to the two houses and "found a tunnel in each of the two neighbouring houses covered with iron bars and a mat, crossing the road to Mahaza stream, about 200 metres from the houses

