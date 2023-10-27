iKhokha, Shopstar pave the way for simpler e-commerce

penetration rate is growing rapidly. Today, nearly half of all South Africans (47.7%) have shopped online, according to eMarketer. The e-commerce market in Mzansi is also projected to reach R120-billion rand in 2023, meaning the opportunities are there for those who know how to take them.

But complicated tech and expensive tools still stand in the way of SMEs reaching for their piece of the pie. iKhokha is changing that. With their recent integration ofinto Shopstar, the fintech is on a mission to reduce costs and effort for those looking to explore the world of e-commerce.

The partnership offers several key benefits. Here are five compelling reasons why Shopstar clients should integrate with iKhokha…iKhokha offers an enticing transaction rate of just 2.85%, positioning itself among the most competitive rates in the market. Plus, there are no hidden fees or binding contracts.From startups making their first few sales to established enterprises with high transaction volumes, iKhokha’s iK Pay Gateway scales effortlessly to match your business growth. headtopics.com

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our e-commerce journey,” says iKhokha CEO Matt Putman. “By integrating our platforms, we’ve made the process of setting up an online store and facilitating payments smoother than ever. Our goal is to continuously create opportunities, ensuring all entrepreneurs flourish in the digital realm.”

Transitioning is straightforward. If you operate a Shopstar, Wix or WooCommerce website, setting iKhokha up as your payment gateway is swift, allowing you to start reaping the benefits almost immediately. headtopics.com

