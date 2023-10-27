iKhokha and Shopstar pave the way for simpler ecommerce

The ecommerce market in Mzansi is also projected to reach R120 billion rand in 2023, meaning the opportunities are there for those who know how to take them.But complicated tech and expensive tools still stand in the way of SMEs reaching for their piece of the pie.into Shopstar, the fintech is on a mission to reduce costs and effort for those looking to explore the world of ecommerce.iKhokha offers an enticing transaction rate of just 2.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our ecommerce journey,” says iKhokha CEO, Matt Putman. “By integrating our platforms, we’ve made the process of setting up an online store and facilitating payments smoother than ever. Our goal is to continuously create opportunities, ensuring all entrepreneurs flourish in the digital realm.”

Transitioning is straightforward. If you operate a Shopstar, Wix or WooCommerce website, setting iKhokha up as your payment gateway is swift, allowing you to start reaping the benefits almost immediately.

