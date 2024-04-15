IFP President Expresses Interest in Reconciliation with ANC in KZN

Inkatha Freedom Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Sandile Ndlovu

Before 1994, Mandela wanted to bring together the two parties to make peace but local ANC leaders like South African Communist Party stalwart Harry Gwala had opposed this because he wanted their fighting to continue. Buthelezi was home affairs minister, Ben Ngubane was arts and culture minister and Ben Skosana was correctional services minister in Mbeki’s first Cabinet in 1999.This was proved by the fact that of the 20 000 people who had died in their conflict, 12 000 were IFP members.But he is now advocating for peace saying he would be happy to see harmony between the two parties.Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said reconciliation between the IFP and the ANC was “a pipe dream”.

He said both sides were not interested in reconciliation and even the behaviour of their leaders indicated that the two parties were fast drifting apart from each other.

IFP ANC Reconciliation Kwazulu-Natal Politics

