IFP councillors' conduct around its deployee 'threatens' coalition with DA, NFP in KZN municipality

Nonkululeko Maphisa, who is married to former Abaqulusi Local Municipality mayor Mncedisi Maphisa allegedly lied to secure a director position in the eMadlangeni Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.Cracks in the IFP-DA-NFP coalition have emerged in the eMadlangeni Municipality over the IFP's apparent attempts to stall the process of axing director of Corporate Services, Nonkululeko Maphisa, who is the wife of former Abaqulusi mayor and IFP heavyweight, Mncedisi Maphisa.

The DA and the NFP have written to the IFP to complain about its"big brother" behaviour and"political sliding" when it comes to dealing with Nonkululeko Maphisa, 27, for allegedly lying on her CV, which catapulted her to a senior managerial position.

The two parties accuse IFP councillors of ditching council meetings meant to deal with the matter and calling public meetings to deal with other issues on days they're supposed to discuss Maphisa's future.

