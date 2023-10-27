IF THERE’S ONE THING YOU DO THIS WEEK …

Blowing up a storm: Mandla Mlangeni and Friends will play at Villa Simonne in Johannesburg this weekend. Photo: Suppliedand Friends will bring an unforgettable afternoon of jazz in the Johannesburg suburb of Houghton., which will provide the perfect backdrop for Mlangeni’s beautiful jazz.

Trumpeter Mlangeni, the Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz 2019 and 2019 fellow at the University of the Western Cape’s Centre for Humanities Research, will be joined by a cutting-edge ensemble of Jozi’s finest musicians, including Siphiwe Shiburi on drums, Amaeshi Ikechi on bass and Sanele Phakathi on piano. There will also be a special guest appearance by the elder statesman of jazz, saxophonist Khaya Mahlangu.

Mlangeni’s music transcends borders, weaving together influences from Balkan folk, American funk, West African highlife and South African free jazz. Johannesburg Pride MarchCelebrating love, diversity and unity, Johannesburg Pride is an annual event that brings together the vibrant LGBTQ+ community and its allies in the heart of headtopics.com

South Africa’s bustling metropolis. With a rich history of advocacy and celebration, it is set to be a jubilant display of pride and solidarity. Gates to the stadium open at 10am and entrance is free. The march starts at 2pm. This year’s march will be for LGBTQ+ people in Uganda, as the organisers say, “Our pride carries the weight of a world still struggling for LGBTQ+ rights. Our friends in Uganda need our support, and we’re here to amplify their voices.”

In May Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni signed one of the world’s harshest anti-LGBTQ+ laws, including the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”. After the march there will be an opening ceremony, with speeches, lighting of the Pride Torch and a moment of silence. It will be followed by a music extravaganza featuring top LGBTQ+ and ally artists. headtopics.com

Read more:

mailandguardian »

One-Year In Charge: Rulani's Journey As Downs Head CoachOne-Year In Charge: Rulani's Journey As Downs Head Coach Read more ⮕

South Africa: Union Alleges 543 Members Held Hostage at Gold One Mine, Denies 'Sit-In'Press Release - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) can confirm that 543 NUM members are being held hostage underground at Gold One Mine in Springs. NUM MEMBERS ARE BEING HELD HOSTAGE UNDERGROUND AGAINST THEIR WILL. THERE IS NO SIT-IN UNDERGROUND BY OUR MEMBERS. Read more ⮕

- 'It's one game I will remember for the rest of my life'Mshini - 'It's one game I will remember for the rest of my life' Read more ⮕

- it was a carbon copy of Marikana,' AMCU says as Gold One standoff ends'Guns, barbed wire, police - it was a carbon copy of Marikana,' AMCU says as Gold One standoff ends Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final 2023 is ‘one of the most important games in All Blacks history’The All Blacks appeared relaxed and focused as they prepared to take on the Springboks in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final in Saint-Denis on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Gold One mine 'hostage' drama: 3 days of underground hell, hunger, fearGold One mine 'hostage' drama: 3 days of underground hell, hunger, fear Read more ⮕