IEC ‘technically ready’ for 2024 elections

says although it has upgraded its security measures for next year’s general elections, it is not yet cost-effective to introduce new voting technology in the country.said the commission would not be considering biometrics for the elections because there was no business case for it.

In 2019 it emerged that the indelible ink meant to show that citizens had already voted, could easily be washed off. More than 20 people were arrested for alleged voter fraud after the elections, for voting many times after using household detergents to remove the ink.

He added that part of the control measures included the expanded voter management devices (VMDs). “If you vote at a certain station, the VMD will be updated nationally. So if you go and vote at another station, it will reflect that you have already participated in the election.” headtopics.com

The country still needs to address the questions regarding biometrics being financially viable and whether it would improve the vote-counting process, compared with manual counting. In 2012, the then chairperson of the IEC Pansy Tlakula noted that there was no global standard for the verification and auditing of e-voting systems.

South Africa Headlines Read more: mailandguardian »

Nigeria: Kaduna Refinery to Be Ready in Q4 2024The 110,000 bpd-capacity Kaduna Refinery is one of Nigeria's four dysfunctional refineries that have produced no fuel for years leaving the country to rely on imported petroleum products. Read more ⮕

Former US Vice President Pence Drops Out of 2024 Presidential RaceSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Russia to Be Able to Export 65Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2023-2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

ATM confident of potential to gain ground in parts of KZN towards 2024With the party saying it wants to grow during the 2024 general elections, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula on Saturday said the party has also set its eyes on the highly contested province. Read more ⮕

BusinessTech Journalism Internship – Start 2024 in a job you enjoyBusinessTech is growing its editorial team and has great opportunities for graduates and young professionals who want to work in digital media. Read more ⮕

2024 Election: Winds of change as opposition gains groundChanging political dynamics in South Africa as opposition parties gain ground ahead of the 2024 general election. Read more ⮕