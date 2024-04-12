IEC Faces Setbacks in Electoral Court, Must Focus on Upcoming Election

The Independent Electoral Commission ( IEC ) suffered a double loss in the Electoral Court on 9 April. The court issued two orders without judgments, putting pressure on the IEC to finalize candidate lists and start printing ballot papers .

Despite fears of violence and instability, the IEC must focus on delivering a free and fair election in 2024.

