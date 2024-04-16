IEC Challenges Decision Allowing Jacob Zuma to Contest Elections

While the IEC has challenged the Electoral Court 's decision to allow former president Jacob Zuma to contest the upcoming elections, the Constitutional Court must mitigate concerns about bias or conflicts of interest and ensure a fair and transparent assessment of the case.

As South Africa gears up for next month's general election, anticipation is mounting over who will take the reins of power, with eyes keenly set beyond the ANC. Amidst the excitement, the controversy surrounding former president Jacob Zuma's eligibility to run for Parliament adds another twist.sparked a clash of legal titans, the IEC's urgent appeal to the Constitutional Court promises to be a battle of constitutional proportions.

"On any of the arguments that were made before it, the Electoral Court is wrong in law," the IEC has argued in its quest to overturn the decision of the Electoral Court that Zuma was eligible to stand in the election.,"The IEC should accept that the system in the Constitution has worked: the Electoral Court has made its findings. Let's leave it there."

Unfortunately, the IEC is not backing down and is"unable to wait for an unknown period when the Electoral Court will give its reasons ". The court has previously given reasons for its rulings after the election.). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material,, representing a diversity of positions on every topic.

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 400 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC.

IEC Electoral Court Jacob Zuma Elections Constitutional Court Eligibility Parliament Legal Battle

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



allafrica / 🏆 1. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Section 47 is to ensure that lawbreakers do not become lawmakers' - SABC NewsThe IEC and former President Jacob Zuma faced off in the Electoral Court.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

WRAP: IEC takes Jacob Zuma’s case to top court in the landThe IEC said it had appealed to South Africa's highest court to rule on whether ex-president Jacob Zuma can stand in May's general election.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

ANC must exhaust IEC mechanisms before Electoral Court: MK Counsel - SABC NewsCounsel on behalf of the MK says there is no decision by IEC before the Electoral Court to review.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

In Pictures: ANC vs IEC at the Electoral High Court in BloemfonteinZuma's MK Party is facing litigation from the ANC over the use of the name Umkhonto weSizwe and it related logo.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

ANC and IEC go head-to-head at Electoral High Court showdownThe ANC wants the Electoral Court to deregister the MK Party because the IEC did not follow due processes when it registered the MK Party.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

UDM unsettled by legal battle between IEC and Electoral CourtThe IEC says it wants to ensure that it fully understands the application of Section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »